Right Now
83°
Clear
- Humidity: 81%
- Cloud Coverage:5%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 06:01:11 AM
- Sunset: 07:33:49 PM
Today
Sunny. High 111F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine. High around 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Fallece residente de Calexico en accidente
- Timan a residente de El Centro
- New Grocery Outlet celebrates grand opening
- Brawley man arrested for fatal stabbing
- Second arrest made in June 7 shooting
- District attorney drops charges against former Brawley cop
- Suman 15 detenidos en Baja California en patrullas falsas
- VALLEY BRIEFS: One dead after two-vehicle collision
- Some parents pushing back on masks for students
- Calexico teachers say they are prepared to strike if necessary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.