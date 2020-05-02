WHEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE Arco ampm / Big Splash Car Wash, 205 E. 15th St., Imperial
INFO Car wash will raise funds for recently orphaned sisters, Elena and Mia Rodriguez. Elena is an employee of this establishment. All car wash proceeds from the day will be donated to Elena and Mia.
