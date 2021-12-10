Virtual storytime
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 7 to 10
Property tax payment deadline
WHEN 5 p.m. (physical payments); 11:45 p.m. (online)
WHERE Imperial County Administration Center, 940 W. Main St., Suite 106, El Centro, CA 92243-2864
INFO The first installment of real property taxes will become delinquent after this date. Physical payments must be received by 5 p.m. or bear a postmark for Dec. 10. Online payments may be made until 11:45 at https://common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/imperial/tax/search. Delinquent payments will be assessed a 10 percent penalty as of Dec. 11.
Heber Christmas Caroling
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Heber Recreation Center, 156 Littlefield Way
INFO Starts at 5 p.m. with tree lighting, followed by caroling at 5:15 p.m. and a free showing of the film “Elf” at 6 p.m.
Imperial Parade of Lights
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Imperial
INFO The city of Imperial is excited to announce the return of the Imperial Parade of Lights. Continuing the long-standing tradition, we welcome entries of all sizes including cars, floats, boats, horses and marching bands ,too. The Imperial Parade of Lights promises to dazzle and entertain crowds from Fourth Street to 15th Street.
