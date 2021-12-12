IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Davies Valley: high cliffs
INFO Return to Davies Valley and explore the towering vistas of its carved washes with high cliffs. This intermediate hike involves minor elevation gains and covers soft, sandy ground.
SAVAPA Dance
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO Also featuring local dance studios Dancin’ Feet and Jeté, as well as Lincoln School Dance P.E. Tickets are $12 at the door.
