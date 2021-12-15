Alzheimer’s community forum
WHEN 10-11:30 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J St., Brawley
INFO People who know others with dementia/memory issues or who work with seniors are encouraged to attend. Information is available in Spanish. For more information, call (800) 272-3900 or Jim Shinn at (760) 353-2467. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Storytime
WHEN noon
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3-5
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Talk Time
WHEN 3:30-4:30 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, north wing, 400 Main St., #1
INFO Want to practice your English language skills? Free English conversation sessions available for ages 16 and older who are out of high school. Must know beginner-level English. For more information, contact (760) 344-1891.
Christmas tree pictures
WHEN 4:30-6:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Come take a picture in our Christmas tree. First 100 children will get a present.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Parent Project SOS (Strategies of Success)
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Parent and Community Engagement Center 1420 Commercial Ave., El Centro
INFO Parenting is challenging. Help your child make better choices. Improve school performance. Stop unwanted behavior. Answers for parents to build healthy relationships. Register at https://bit.ly/3kaxzOY
