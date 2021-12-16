In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Family holiday wreath-crafting workshop
WHEN 3:30-5 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Create your own family wreath to celebrate the holidays using your own keepsakes, mementos and favorite ornaments. Participants will be provided with an 18-inch Noble Fir wreath, craft adhesive and miscellaneous mini ornaments to help complete their masterpiece. Designer of the most creative wreath will receive prize.
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
‘Christmas in July’ free showing
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, Rodney Auditorium, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO The showing of “Christmas in July,” which was released this summer and whose screenplay was written primarily by SDSU full-time lecturer Bret Kofford, is free and open to SDSU students, staff and the general public. Kofford will answer questions after the showing of the movie. Others involved with the making of the film also may be in attendance. For more information, contact bkofford@sdsu.edu.
