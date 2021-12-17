32nd annual Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz Holiday Concert
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater, Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO Please join us for a music-filled evening of jazz and holiday favorites. Admission is free with the donation of two food items for the Imperial Valley Food Bank. The John Mordasini Scholarship will be presented.
Evening with an Expert: Preston Arrow-weed
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Singer, playwright and culture bearer, Preston Arrow-weed’s presentation is entitled, “Tribal History, Tribal Songs of the Colorado.” Tickets are $35. Reservations are required. The presentation will also be offered on Zoom (ID 826 6968 1958) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact (760) 358-7016 or info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
