SHS Orchestra presents A Christmas Wish
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Southwest High School, Jimmie Cannon Theater, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO Come and join the in an evening of Holiday Music. There will be fun for the whole family as we get you into the Holiday Spirit. VIP tickets are available for $10. These tickets include a pre-concert reception with hors d'oeuvres, drinks, cookies, coffee and entertainment. The reception begins at 5:30 pm. General admission tickets without the reception are available for $8.
