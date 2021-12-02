Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Burning Bush International benefit concert
WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; event begins at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 S. Orange Ave., El Centro
INFO Christian/Gospel artist DeWayne Crocker Jr. will be performing to benefit BBI’s clean water projects in Uganda. You’ve seen him on American Idol; now see him in El Centro. All ticket sales will help bring clean water to thirsty villages. Imperial Valley donors have funded 31 deep-water wells. Join us in funding well No. 32. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com, or call (760) 604-6310. Ticket may also be purchased at the door. Discounts are available for purchases of 20 tickets or more.
