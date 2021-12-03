Christmas in the Park
& Tree Lighting Ceremony
WHEN 5:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park, Holtville
INFO Tree lighting will be at 5:45 p.m. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. Enjoy holiday songs performed by Finley T-K classes, Finley G.A.T.E. students and the Holtville Middle School Band. Come and support your local food and craft vendors.
The Claddagh Club
annual Christmas dinner
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE The Stockmen’s Club, 275 Marjorie Ave., Brawley
INFO Imperial Valley’s Irish-American club brings back its annual Christmas dinner, complete with Irish singing and dance. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Boot Barn ribbon cutting
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE 1730 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Join the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce for this grand opening and ribbon cutting event, which will include prize drawings.
Imperial Valley Choral
Society Christmas Concert
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange Ave., El Centro
INFO Featuring highlights from George Fredric Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as traditional Christmas carols. Tickets are $15. Free admission for K-12 students.
Holiday Parade of Lights
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Naval Air Facility El Centro, 2024 Bennett Road, El Centro
INFO The Navy base invites its Imperial Valley friends and neighbors to join sailors and their families on the installation for this seasonal start off which has nearly 25 floats and marching groups scheduled to move down the base. Following the parade, Capt. William Perkins, NAF El Centro’s commanding officer will oversee a special lighting ceremony opening the holiday season as only the U.S. Navy can. Gates open to the public at 6 pm, and families are encouraged to bring their own chairs to watch the parade in comfort. Food and beverages will be available for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.