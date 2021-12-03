Imperial Valley Lions Club Vision Mission
WHEN 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE Lions Memorial Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Free eye exams and prescription eye glasses for children and adults. Eye exams will be conducted by California Lions Friends in Sight for the first 500 people.
75th annual El Centro Christmas Parade
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Downtown El Centro
INFO Join the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Los Vigilantes and the City of El Centro as we celebrate the Christmas Spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.