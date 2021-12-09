32 annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop
WHEN 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE Hybrid event: online and in person at UC Cooperative Extension Imperial County, 1050 E. Holton Road, Holtville
INFO For more information, call (442) 265-7700.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Heber Christmas Caroling
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Tito Huerta Park, 1165 N. Palm Ave.
INFO Event starts at 4 p.m. with performances in the park, followed by a tree lighting at 5 p.m., caroling at 5:15 p.m. and a visit from the North Pole at 6 p.m.
Santa’s Local Workshop
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE South Plaza Street, Brawley
INFO Presented by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, there will be 30 local vendors, plus snow, music, raffles, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, family portraits and pictures with Santa.
City of El Centro 2021 reorganization
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE El Centro City Council Chambers and courtyard, 1275 W. Main St.
INFO A hosted reception will be held immediately following the ceremony.
