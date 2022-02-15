Storytime

WHEN 10 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Children 5 and younger

Crafty Tuesdays

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.

In-person homework help

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.

Gang awareness presentation

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Presented by Camarena Memorial Library and the Imperial County Gang Intelligence Coalition. The presentation is open to ages 13 and older.

Electric Time-of-Use Rates public informational workshop

WHEN 4 p.m., following regular Imperial Irrigation District board

WHERE William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro

INFO Goal of time-of-use rates is to better align the electric retail rates with the internal cost of energy, as well as giving consumers more control of their electric consumption and costs.

Trans support group (English)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO Open to all transgender, gender non-binary, gender fluid and gender-questioning individuals and their friends, family members and allies.

Library Learners Book Club

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Age 18 and older

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.