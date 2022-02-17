LifeStream blood drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Road, El Centro, in front of food court
INFO El Centro Regional Medical Center is the host. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly recommended. Bring a photo ID with proof of age. Donors under 17 must bring a signed Lifestream parental consent form. For appointments, call (800) 879-4484, or visit lstream.org/cityofelcentro/.
Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Black History Month Trivia
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College via Zoom
INFO Zoom ID: 223 118 9748. Password: IVC2022
Coffee with a Cop in the Patio
WHEN 5-7 p.m
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join us to meet the officers of the Calexico Police Department. Ask questions, voice concerns and share compliments.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
