LifeStream blood drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Mall, 3451 Dogwood Road, El Centro, in front of food court
INFO El Centro Regional Medical Center is the host. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly recommended. Bring a photo ID with proof of age. Donors under 17 must bring a signed Lifestream parental consent form. For appointments, call (800) 879-4484, or visit lstream.org/cityofelcentro/.
DJ at Bucklin Park
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Join us for a night of fun, exercise and music, or sit back, relax and enjoy a night under the stars with music by DJ Caliboy.
