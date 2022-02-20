IVDM Lowlanders hike
WHEN Leaves from Imperial Valley Desert Museum parking lot at 8 a.m.
WHERE Blair Valley: Pictograph and Mortero Trails
INFO Blair Valley is known for its colorful San Luis Rey-style rock art. Explore this and other signs of early Kumeyaay habitation against expansive views of the Vallecito Valley.
