Celebrating & Creating
Black Legacy
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Student Affairs Lawn, Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Understanding Black history, then and now. Guest speaker is Jamaal Brown. Free food and games during the event. Friends and family are welcome.
Mardi Gras 2022
Glow in the Dark Fiesta
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Seventh and Main streets (Town Square), El Centro
INFO Free event. Live music, beer garden, food vendors, artisans. Let’s make downtown glow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.