Citizen of the Year Banquet
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Swiss Club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO Featuring award of the 2021 Citizen of the Year, President’s Award and crowning of the 2022 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess. Reserve tickets are $40 per person. Tickets at the door are $45, if available. Tables seat eight.
