LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN June 15 & 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Center, Medical Office Building, 1271 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. All blood donors must wear a face covering; submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
