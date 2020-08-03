August 3
Preschool crafts
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Summer food service program
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18
STEM Lab
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
August 4
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Virtual baby time
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For ages 0 to 2
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District special meeting of the board of directors
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE PMH Auditorium
INFO Social distancing will be practiced during the meeting. Any member of the public wishing to attend will have to present at the screening station by the Emergency Room entry. Once screened, they will be provided with a sticker that they must wear for the duration of their visit to PMHD; public must also wear mask at all times. If any member of the public wishes to email questions, instead of attending, they can be submitted to compliance@pmhd.org by end of the day on Aug 3. Questions will be read to the board and answered at time of meeting. Any questions received via email will also receive a response via email.
August 5
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO For ages 3 to 5
August 6
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For people 18 and older. This is for those that want to practice their English speaking skills.
August 7
Special Storytime
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
