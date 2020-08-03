Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 113F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High near 110F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.