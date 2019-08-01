WHEN 4 to 8 p.m., today to Aug. 3
WHERE Volunteer of America-Medic First, 1960 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Children will learn in a fun, safe environment. Administered by health care professionals. During this three-day course, children will be able to gain knowledge and practice skills in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), obstruction of the airway and drowning, control bleeding, burn prevention and burn care. Cost is $25 per child. Register at www.medicfirstaidcpr.com or in person. Registration ends July 31. For more information, call (760) 455-3832 or email info@medicfirstaidcpr.com.
Brawley Friends of the Library book sale
WHEN 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 2
WHERE 400 Main St., Brawley
