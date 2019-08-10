WHEN All day today to Aug. 16
WHERE Ferguson Road (north of Holtville) from Slayton Road to 0.25 feet east of Slayton Road
INFO Reason for closure is due to IID canal lining. Detour route will be posted. For emergency contact Martha Huerta Gatlin, Imperial Irrigation District, (760) 427-5308.
Kids Night Out
WHEN 6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave.
INFO Cost is $5 per child. Open to ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration is encouraged, space is limited. Join us for some board games, crafts, indoor games, pizza and a movie. For more information, contact Calexico Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176.
