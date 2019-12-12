WHERE Eagles Hall in El Centro
INFO Imperial County Association of Retired Employees will have a meeting on Thursday, which will begin with a potluck lunch. Business meeting and program will follow. A.J. Gaddis will present a program on “Senior Sneakers: and there will be Christmas fun and games.
30th annual Fall Desert Crops workshop
WHEN 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Farm Credit West, 385 Business Park Way, Imperial
INFO A variety of ag-related topics will be discussed at the University of California Cooperative Extension-Imperial County’s 30th annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop. The event is free. Onsite registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended and can be done by contacting Andrea Ramirez at aiestrada@ucanr.edu or by calling (442) 265-7700 before Dec. 12. Attendees will receive continuing education credits from California Department of Pesticide Regulation, 3.5 hours; Arizona Department of Agriculture, 3.0 hours, and Certified Crop Advisers, 4 hours.
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernadez
WHEN Dec. 12 and 13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO The Imperial Valley Community Foundation is pleased to welcome back internationally recognized Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández for their special “Merry-Achi Christmas Concert” which includes traditional mariachi music, Mexican posada songs, and favorite Christmas classics. Food will be available for purchase. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Individual tickets run from $25 to $55. All seats are reserved/assigned and can be purchased at https://ivcommunityfoundation.simpletix.com. The online ticketing site will allow guests to view the event seating chart and to select their desired seats from the comfort of home, or even from their mobile device.
Brawley Library Friends coin collecting
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Sam Couchman will be speaking about coins and how to start collecting them. He will give a PowerPoint presentation and have some coins for people to look at. There will be a raffle basket and light refreshments. For more information, call the library at (760) 344-1891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.