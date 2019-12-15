WHEN 3 to 5 p.m.
WHERE Quad area of the first United Methodist Church, Eighth and Olive St., El Centro
INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. Audience is welcome. There is no cost for this event.
Wreaths across America
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville
INFO The Woman’s Club of Holtville will host a
brief memorial event. The public is invited to attend. Wreaths across America is a national organization with the mission to “remember, honor, and teach” about the men and women who have served their country in the military. On Dec. 15, wreaths will be laid at
the 5,000 graves at Arlington National Cemetery and at 1,600 other sites across the nation. This year, the Woman’s Club of Holtville is participating in Wreaths across America and will be reading the names of the 102 veterans buried at Terrace Park Cemetery. The brief ceremony will include a brief history of Wreaths across America, a non-denominational prayer led by Michael Allen (the last minister of Friends Church), and the playing of “Taps.” The attendees may then participate by placing small American flags on the graves of the veterans.
