WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Please join the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and the Imperial Valley Desert Museum for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony in celebration of the Parking Lot Redevelopment Project. Chamber mixer to follow.
Niland solid waste site partial closure
WHEN Today
WHERE Niland Solid Waste site
INFO Niland Solid Waste site: Open from 8 a.m. to noon. All other County Solid Waste sites remain unaffected by this notification. For a list of sites and operating schedule, please refer to the county’s website at: http://www.co.imperial.ca.us/publicwork/index.asp?fileinc-solidland.
Christmas Holiday Bazaar
WHEN 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
INFO Free admission. Potluck — bring your favorite dish. Donate socks, gloves, beenies or a blanket for the benefit of the homeless. For more information, contact Angela Lara at angela.lara07@gmail.com
