WHEN 10 a.m. (Fridays)
WHERE First United Methodist Church, Olive Street Center, 312 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Join us for an easy, relaxed time to talk with a few people about anything of interest, such as holiday, traditions, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English.” For more information, call (760) 352-2942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.