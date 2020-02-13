WHEN Noon
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO The meeting will be a potluck lunch. Business meeting, program and raffle will follow. For more information, contact Donna Yarnell at yarnell7466@sbcglobal.net or (760) 791-3691.
Farm Smart Veggie Express tours
WHEN Today and Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE Farm Smart, 1004 Holton Road, Holtville
INFO Come enjoy a day on the farm and take home a big bag of vegetables. Farm Smart tours offer a unique experience covering agriculture in the Imperial Valley. The Veggie Express tours showcase research being done at the UC Desert Research and Extension Center, a U-Pick garden, snacks and door prizes. The cost is $25 per person (cash only the day of the program). For more information or to make your reservation, call (760) 791-0261. You can also register online at http://drec.ucanr.edu/FARM_SMART/Farm_Tours/
Karaoke night with DZ Enterprises
WHEN 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Legion family members in good standing, their invited guests and all active-duty military, reserves and National Guard members are welcome to join us in the Club 25 Lounge. No outside food or beverages allowed.
