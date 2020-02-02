WHEN 3 to 5 p.m.

WHERE Quad area of the First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Olive, El Centro

INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. An audience is also welcome. There is no cost for this event.

Super Bowl potluck and party

WHEN 1 to 8 p.m.

WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro

INFO Members, invited guests and all veterans, active duty military, reservist and National Guard are invited to attend our annual NFL Super Bowl potluck and party. Post opens at noon, potluck begins at 1 p.m. and game starts at 3:30 p.m. This year, our Jr. Post Dept. Vice Commander-Area 5, Mr. Tracy “T-Dog” Rascoe (2-0) has challenged Post Commander Mike Lizarraga (1-0). This should be interesting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.