WHEN 3 to 5 p.m.
WHERE Quad area of the First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Olive, El Centro
INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. An audience is also welcome. There is no cost for this event.
Super Bowl potluck and party
WHEN 1 to 8 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Members, invited guests and all veterans, active duty military, reservist and National Guard are invited to attend our annual NFL Super Bowl potluck and party. Post opens at noon, potluck begins at 1 p.m. and game starts at 3:30 p.m. This year, our Jr. Post Dept. Vice Commander-Area 5, Mr. Tracy “T-Dog” Rascoe (2-0) has challenged Post Commander Mike Lizarraga (1-0). This should be interesting.
