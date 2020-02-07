WHEN 6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE IV Swiss club, 1585 E. Worthington Road, Holtville
INFO Cost is $60 and includes a great steak dinner. Don’t miss this once-a-year event to win exclusive NRA gins and prizes with net proceeds supporting shooting sports programs and the future of freedom. Details at www.friendsofnra.org/ca or call Carolyn Maness at (760) 337-3057.
5th annual LGBT Valentine’s Dance
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO The will be a live band, dinner, dance and recognitions. $25 per person, and $45 per couple.
Conversations in English
WHEN 10 a.m. (every Friday)
WHERE First United Methodist Church, Olive Street Center, 312 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Join us for an easy, relaxed time to talk with a few people about anything of interest, such as holiday traditions, school and hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English.” For more information, call (760) 352-2942.
