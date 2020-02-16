WHEN Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert starts at 6:30
WHERE Imperial Grove, 486 Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Cost is $20 presale, $25 at the door. Ages 21+ only. Buy your tickets at Imperial, Brawley or El Centro Chambers of Commerce or in person or by phone at the Food Bank. Imperial Grove is an outside venue. Tickets are non-refundable.
Old Time Acoustic Jam Session
WHEN 3 to 5 p.m.
WHERE Quad area of the First United Methodist Church of El Centro
INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. Audience is also welcome. There is no cost for this event.
