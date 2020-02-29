WHEN Noon to 4 p.m.
WHERE IV Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free closing reception, featuring the work of photographer Jimmy Dorantes. Last chance before its national tour. For more information, please contact (760) 358-7016.
Desert Trails Spring Craft Fair
WHEN 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Ryerson Hall, Desert Trails RV Park, 225 Wake Ave., El Centro
INFO Lunch will be available. Door raffle. Anyone interested in selling their crafts may reserve a table at no cost. Donations may be left at raffle table. To reserve a table, please call Carike Waters at (760) 352-9005 or Toni Thompson at (760) 352-3926.
Kiwanis Early Risers Neil Jorgensen Memorial Golf Tournament
WHEN Check-in time 7:30 a.m.; start time is 8 a.m.
WHERE Desert Trails Golf Course, 225 Wake Ave., El Centro
INFO Hole sponsorships are $100 each per hole. Players’ entry fees are $20 per person. This includes green fees and breakfast burritos. Golf cart rental is $10 extra. The prize for the “longest drive” on hole one and closest to the pin on hole three. Raffle prizes, plus 50/50 drawing. You do not have to be present to win the 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from this tournament will be used to support youth projects and events in Imperial Valley. For more information, please contact Ana Jorgenson at (760) 427-2323 or Gary Andrews at (760) 540-0731.
Club 25 Comedy Night
WHEN 6 to 7:40 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Join us as we stream Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, “One Show Fits All.” This show is rated TV-14. Free show and free popcorn! Members in good standing, their invited guests and all veterans, active duty, reserves and National Guard members (with proof) are invited to attend. No outside food or beverages allowed.
