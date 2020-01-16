WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Outpatient Center, 385 Main St., El Centro
INFO Joshua Holmes is a warrior. For three years cancer has been his unwelcome companion. He treasures friends and family who help him fight back. Give blood in Josh’s honor. Use code REPLHOLJ to give Josh credit for your donation. Walk-ins always welcome! Please be sure to drink plenty of fluids. Bring a photo ID with proof of age. Donors receive a free T-shirt. For appointments, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
Point in Time Count of the Homeless volunteer training
WHEN 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Desert Trails RV Park, 225 Wake Ave., El Centro
INFO We need volunteers to help with the Point in Time Count of the Homeless on Jan. 24 and 25. If you wish to help, attending one of the volunteer training events is a requirement. For more information, contact sarahenz@co.imperial.ca.us or (442) 265-7034.
Free movie night
WHEN 6 to 8:10 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Members and guests please join us for a free movie and free popcorn in the Legion Hall. Tonight’s movie: “USS Indianapolis — Men of Courage.” Rated R — children under 17 must be with parent or guardian over the age of 21. No outside beverages allowed.
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center, 385 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Donors receive a vintage LifeStream T-shirt. Donors also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Parental consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or at www.LStream.org. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.