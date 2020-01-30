WHEN 6 to 8:40 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Members in good standing, their guests and all veterans, active duty, reserves and National Guard (with proof) and their family members are invited to attend. There will be free movie and free popcorn. Featuring the movie, “The Dirty Dozen.” Rated R -- children under 17 must be with parent or guardian over the age of 21. No outside beverages allowed. For more information, contact Tracy Rascoe at tracyrascoe@yahoo.com or (760) 425-0470.
Free income tax preparation
WHEN 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First St., El Centro
INFO Campesinos Unidos Inc. IRS Vita free income tax preparation appointments can be made in advance at El Centro Community Center. For more information, please contact (760) 370-5100 ext. 5130 or 5131.
