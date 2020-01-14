WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Clearance book sale: 15 for $1, two for $1 and three for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
Point in Time Count of the Homeless volunteer training
WHEN 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Desert Trails RV Park, 225 Wake Ave., El Centro
INFO We need volunteers to help with the Point in Time Count of the Homeless on Jan. 24 and 25. If you wish to help, attending one of the volunteer training events is a requirement. For more information, contact sarahenz@co.imperial.ca.us or (442) 265-7034.
