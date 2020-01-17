WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 940 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Parental consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or at www.LStream.org. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Conversations in English
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE First United Methodist Church, Olive Street Center, 312 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO Join us for an easy, relaxed time to talk with a few people about anything of interest, such as holiday, traditions, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English.” For more information call, (760) 352-2942.
Karaoke and DJ Music mix
WHEN Fridays through Feb. 7
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St. El Centro
INFO Members and guests join us for great karaoke and DJ Music Mix with Slick Rick. Great camaraderie, snacks and fun. Enjoy our game room with darts, throwback arcade game, board games, dominoes, Connect Four and more.
