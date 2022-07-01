Story Time Day
WHEN 2:45 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Lifestream community blood drive
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Road, Brawley
INFO Donors receive a LifeStream beach towel (while supplies last) and a
free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse,
cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted
on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by
calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
