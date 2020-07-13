Preschool craft
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
STEM lab
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
Let’s R.E.A.D. adult book club
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO This activity is for adults 18 and older.
Tuesday, July 14
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Virtual Baby Time
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO For babies through 2 years old
Hot Mineral Spa Road closed
WHEN Through July 16
WHERE From Highway 111 to Spa Road
INFO Road closure due to skin patch repairs. A detour route will be provided via Frink Road. For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at (442) 265-1818
Variance Hearing Board Training Webinar
WHEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE The training will be held via Webinar (GoToWebinar)
INFO The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District is extending an invitation to you to attend a Variance Hearing Board Training Webinar, hosted by the California Air Resources Board. This CARB Webinar will be the last “live” training session before the State transitions to online self-paced courses. As such, this opportunity will be extremely valuable for the public who wish to learn more about Air District policies and our Hearing Board procedures. To register, please log into CARB’s Learning Management System (LMS), search for “OS101” or “Hearing Board Training”, and request the course. First-time users will need to create a Student Account on CARB’s system, so please set up an account as soon as possible in order to register for the Webinar and secure your spot. For more information on hearing boards, variances or the training, please contact CARB representative Vanessa Faune at (916) 229-0355.
Thursday, July 16
Special presentation
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Monday, July 20
Farr Road closed
WHEN Through Aug. 14
WHERE From Butters Road to 1.5 miles west of Irvine Road
INFO Road closure due to concrete canal lining. A detour road will be posted. For more information, call the Imperial Irrigation District at (760) 427-0809.
Bowker Road closed
WHEN Through Aug. 7
WHERE From Evan Hewes Highway to 1.2 miles north of Ross Road
INFO Road closure due to canal undergrounding. A detour will be posted. For more information, call the Imperial Irrigation District at (760) 427-0809.
