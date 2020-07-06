Preschool Crafts
WHEN 11 a.m., July 6
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m., July 7
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Virtual Baby time
WHEN 4 p.m., July 7
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO For babies through 2 years old
Spa Road closed
WHEN From July 7 to 10
WHERE From Hot Mineral Spa road to Coachella Canal Road
INFO Road closure due to road skin patch, use alternate route. For more information contact the Department of Public Works at (422) 265-1818
Virtual Story Time
WHEN 10:30 a.m., July 8
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO Ages 3 to 5
