Preschool Crafts

WHEN 11 a.m., July 6

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

 

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m., July 7

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

 

Virtual Baby time

WHEN 4 p.m., July 7

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

INFO For babies through 2 years old

 

Spa Road closed

WHEN From July 7 to 10

WHERE From Hot Mineral Spa road to Coachella Canal Road

INFO Road closure due to road skin patch, use alternate route. For more information contact the Department of Public Works at (422) 265-1818

 

Virtual Story Time

WHEN 10:30 a.m., July 8

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

INFO Ages 3 to 5

