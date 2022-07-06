Baby Time
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO 0 TO 2 years old
Read-to-me Preschool Program
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO 3 to 5 years old
Coloring Day
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO All ages
Recycling Presentation
WHEN 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Story Time
WHEN 12 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5 years old
Let’s meet…Ruben Najera
“Comics Presentation”
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO All ages
Teen Club
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 to 17 years old
Free support group for caregivers of family members with
Alzheimer’s/Dementia
WHEN 10 am
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.