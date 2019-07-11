WHEN All day from today until further notice
WHERE Fredericks Road to Andre Road
INFO Reason for closure is due to road to sink hole. Use alternate route.
For emergency, contact Department of Public Works, County of Imperial, at (442) 265-1818.
Huff Road closed
WHEN 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today
WHERE Worthington Road to Imler Road
INFO Reason for closure is due to bridge repair. Used alternate route.
For emergency, contact Department of Public Works, County of Imperial, at (442) 265-1818.
