WHEN All day from today until further notice

WHERE Fredericks Road to Andre Road

INFO Reason for closure is due to road to sink hole. Use alternate route.

For emergency, contact Department of Public Works, County of Imperial, at (442) 265-1818.

Huff Road closed

WHEN 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today

WHERE Worthington Road to Imler Road

INFO Reason for closure is due to bridge repair. Used alternate route.

For emergency, contact Department of Public Works, County of Imperial, at (442) 265-1818.

