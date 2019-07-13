WHEN 6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave., Calexico
INFO Cost is $5 per child. Pre-registration is encouraged. Space is limited. Open to children age 5 to 12. Join us for some board games, crafts, indoor games, pizza and a movie. For more information, contact Calexico Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176.
Hawaiian Fiesta
WHEN 5 to 10 p.m.
WHERE St. Mary’s Parish Center, 795 S. La Brucherie Road, El Centro
INFO Tickets $25 at the door. Live music: Los Continentales. Photo booth and appetizers included. To purchase tickets in English, contact Sister Helen at (760) 554-3535 (call or text). For Spanish, contact Bertha at (760) 344-1072. All proceeds will go to the El Centro Catholic Youth group.
El Centro Friends of the Library inventory book sale
WHEN 10 a.m. to noon
WHERE El Centro Public Library, Friends Book Store, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Inventory sale, everything must go. Selected hardbacks two for $1, paperbacks 15 for $1. For more information call (760) 337-4565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.