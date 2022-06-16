Wine and Painting night
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE The cost is $30.
INFO All materials will be provided. With the help of our teacher, Mercedes Aldrete, you don’t need to have the experience to go home with a beautiful painting that you made yourself. For further information contact Cynthia Harvie at 760-344-3436 or Susan Massey at 760-554-3300.
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
