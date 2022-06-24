Paint time
WHEN 12 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older
Books into Movies
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For 18 and older
Library on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 to 7 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Join us for social story hour.
