Raise a Reader Story Time
WHEN 3:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street,
Brawley
INFO For ages 0-18 months
Raise a Reader Story Time
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street,
Brawley
INFO For ages 18-36 months
Raise a Reader Story Time
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street,
Brawley
INFO For ages 3-5 years
Comic Book Club
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street,
Brawley
Storytime
WHEN 12 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5 years old
Let’s meet… Cabrillo National
Monument Presentation
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. Calexico
INFO For all ages
Teen times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. Calexico
INFO For ages 13 to 17 years old
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
