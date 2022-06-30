Veterans Advisory Council monthly meeting
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County Veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact Federico Garcia at federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us or 442-265-3200
Summer Reading Program
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley
Bingo
WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members
LifeStream community blood drive
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE 940 W. Main Street, El Centro
INFO Donors receive a LifeStream apron (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level, and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and submit to a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
ESL class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Steam Lab
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old
Let’s talk conversation group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.