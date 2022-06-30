Veterans Advisory Council monthly meeting

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro

INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County Veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact Federico Garcia at federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us or 442-265-3200

Summer Reading Program

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main Street, Brawley

Bingo

WHEN 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE Bradley-Keffer American Legion Unit 138, 225 W. Sixth St., Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members

LifeStream community blood drive

WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE 940 W. Main Street, El Centro

INFO Donors receive a LifeStream apron (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level, and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and submit to a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.

ESL class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Steam Lab

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12 years old

Let’s talk conversation group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.