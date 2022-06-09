Imperial County Association of Retired Employees (ICARE) meeting
WHEN Noon
WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Potluck lunch with business meeting and raffles to follow.
Youth group
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO Ages 12-17. For more information, contact (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlbtcenter.com
Holtville High School graduation
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Holtville High School, football field, 755 Olive Ave.
Brawley Union High School graduation
WHEN 8 p.m.
WHERE Warne Field, Magnolia St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.