WHEN 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays through May 6
WHERE First United Methodist Church, 312 S. Eighth St. (Olive Street Center), El Centro
INFO Instructor giving the class is Mr. Caesar Guzman. For more information call (760) 352-2942.
Wheeler Road closed
WHEN Starting today, until further notice
WHERE Wheeler Road from Huff Road to West Road End (north of Seeley)
INFO Reason for closure is due to flooded road. Find alternate route.
For emergency, contact Department of Public Works County of Imperial at (442) 265-1818.
Free Class: Healthy Living for the Brain and Body
WHEN 11 a.m. to noon in Spanish, 1 to 2 p.m. in English
WHERE El Centro Regional Medical Center, 3451 S. Dogwood Road, Suite 1220
INFO “Healthy Living for the Brain and Body” is a class designed to help people make lifestyle choices that will keep their brains and bodies healthy as they age. This includes diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. For more information, please visit https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=1762409&profileDefinitionId=93.
Family engagement parent training: Sexually transmitted diseases
WHEN 6 to 7 p.m.
WHERE CUSD Board Room, 501 W. Main St., Calipatria
INFO Presented by Lalita Hermosillo, HIV medical case manager. Come learn about community health and sexually transmitted diseases, outreach resources, and services that are available to live a healthy lifestyle. Community members, parents and students are invited to attend. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5. For more information, contact (760) 768-2170.
