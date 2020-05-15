Online presentation for teens
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO Presentation is on learning how to reduce anxiety during the pandemic. Join us on Facebook and learn tools and techniques that will help you take care of yourself, because you matter. Invite a friend.
CPR, AED and first aid certification
WHEN Daily, all day
WHERE Medic First, 653 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO Infant, child, adult CPR, AED and first-aid certification. Ideal training for school teachers, general school staff, child-care providers, foster parents, adult-care givers, personal trainers, security guards, new parents and others who want to learn life-saving skills. Program helps meet diverse job requirements for pediatric/adult health and OSHA safety training. Our training programs are California EMSA-approved for licensed child-care providers, foster parents and school bus drivers.
Space is limited. Early registration is required. Face covering and social distancing is required during training. Register at http://www.medicfirstaidcpr.com. For more info, call us at (760) 455-3832. Cost is $65.
