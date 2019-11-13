WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First St., El Centro
INFO The Imperial Valley Korean War Veteran Association is hosting a meeting to discuss updates, changes and other pertinent information related to medical benefits and other veterans’ benefits, as well as discuss upcoming events.
Friends of the Library book sale
WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Hardbacks two for $1; paperbacks 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.