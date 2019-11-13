WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First St., El Centro

INFO The Imperial Valley Korean War Veteran Association is hosting a meeting to discuss updates, changes and other pertinent information related to medical benefits and other veterans’ benefits, as well as discuss upcoming events.

Friends of the Library book sale

WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.

INFO Hardbacks two for $1; paperbacks 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.

