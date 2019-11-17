WHEN 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE Quad area of the First United Methodist Church of El Centro
INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. An audience is also welcome. There is no cost for this event. If you have any questions, please call Pete Preece at (760) 353-1041 or Nan Rebik at (760) 353-2604.
Pride volunteer appreciation: Sunday Funday
WHEN Noon to 4 p.m.
WHERE Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth St., El Centro
INFO There will be food, games and lots of fun. Please RSVP by sending an email to pride@ivbtcenter.com or call (760) 592-4066. Let us know how many people you plan to bring so that we have enough food for everyone.
